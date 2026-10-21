Williams, Reagan, Northern Guilford, McGuinness advance in Girls’ regionals

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Williams was the only Triad winner (Class 6A East) in the 18-hole NCHSAA Girls’ Regionals held Monday and Tuesday.

Elsewhere, in 7A, the Triangle and Triad will have four teams in the finals. Cardinal Gibbons, Holly Springs and Fuquay-Varina grabbed all three East spots available at Emerald Golf Club in New Bern. Reagan finished second in the West at Marion Lake Golf Club in Nebo.

In 8A, the top two teams and top 16 individuals (not on the two qualifying teams) advanced to the state championship tournament. In 3A through 7A, the top three teams and nine individuals advanced. In 1A-2A, the top four teams and 16 individuals qualified.

The state championship tournaments will be held Oct. 26-27. Class 8A will be at Pinehurst No. 1. Class 7A will play at 7 Lakes. Sapona Golf Club in Lexington will play host to 5A and 6A. Longleaf Golf Club in Southern Pines will be the site of 3A and 4A. Gates Four in Fayetteville will be host to 1A and 2A.

8A East

Balanced scoring led Green Hope into the state Class 8A finals.

Jasmine Hope and Hollie Lewis tied for sixth with 80, and Sophia Cortes was ninth at 82 at the 8A East Regional at Riverwood Golf Club. Elliott Walters of Wilmington Hoggard was medalist with 72.

With 26-over 242, the Falcons finished eight shots behind Wilmington Laney to earn the second and final team spot.

Arianna Beverly of Panther Creek and McKenzie Mueller of Leesville Road tied for third at 76.

8A West

Pinecrest blitzed the field at Longleaf Golf Club, with the top three scores and five of the top seven. Hough will join Pinecrest in the state finals.

Emery Lewis of Northwest Guilford led Triad players, tying for fourth at 76.

7A East

Triangle schools dominated with Cardinal Gibbons, Holly Springs and Fuquay-Varina advancing.

Gibbons shot 261 at Emerald Golf Club to beat Holly Springs by 17 strokes. Olivia Erazmus of Gibbons was the medalist with 79. Olivia Heggie of Southeast Raleigh was fourth with 82.

7A West

Lake Norman shot 230 to win the regional at Marion Lake with Reagan and Cox Mill also advancing. Ella Spence of Marvin Ridge was the medalist, shooting 68. Reagan’s Sonia Hu was the individual runner-up with 77 and Lily Cochran of Page tied for third with 78.

6A East

Gabriella Moorhead of Burlington Williams shot 73 at Reedy Creek in Four Oaks to win medalist and Deborah Monahan added 75 to pace Williams to the team title with 235. Felton Grove and Union Pines were the other team qualifiers.

Charlotte Chianese of Felton Grove was second with 74 and teammate Amelia Santiago posted 80.

6A West

Charlotte Catholic shot 214 to roll to a 24-stroke lead over Northern Guilford at Brushy Mountain in Taylorsville. Alexander Central was third.

Elizabeth Guthrie of Charlotte Catholic was medalist with 64. Makenzie Aaron of Northern Guilford was second with 70.

5A East

Fike claimed the top three individual places at Wedgewood Golf Course in Wilson while winning the team title. Croatan and West Carteret also qualified. Kensley Hill and Loulie Harrison were co-medalists with 88.

5A West

Kennedy Gallentine of team champion East Lincoln shot 68 to romp to medalist honors by eight strokes at River Bend YMCA Golf Course in Shelby. North Davidson and Oak Ridge claimed the other two team places in the state championship finals.

4A East

Kaitlyn Schwartzenberg of Kill Devil Hills First Flight shot 74 at Washington Golf & Yacht Club to win medalist honors by 17 strokes. Carrboro and Clinton secured the other two team spots in the finals. First Flight won the team title with 262, topping Carrboro by 37 strokes.

4A West

Lake Norman Charter, Cramer and West Stanly advanced at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir. Caitlyn Frisch of Lake Norman Charter was medalist with 73.

3A East

N.C. School of Science and Mathematics won by a whopping 45 strokes with 286 at 7 Lakes in West End, with Providence Grove and Northwood earning the other qualifying slots. Audrey Lee of NCSSM was medalist with 81, winning by 12 strokes.

3A West

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, East Rutherford and North Stanley advanced at Deer Brook Golf Club in Shelby. Paisley Freda of Pine Lake was medalist with 76. Pine Lake posted 251 to win by 23 shots.

1A/2A East

Tarboro North East Prep, Sanford Central Carolina Academy, Pinetown Northside and Franklin Academy advanced from Washington Yacht & Golf Club. Raelen Fields of North East was medalist with 77.

1A West

Katherine Ayer of Bishop McGuinness shot 77 at Cedarbrook Country Club (pictured above) to win medalist honors. Avery, Bishop McGuinness, East Wilkes and Greensboro Cornerstone Charter qualified for the state finals.