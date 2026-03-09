Monday, March 9, 2026
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsBhatia charges late to win Bay Hill in playoff
Featured NewsTournament News

Bhatia charges late to win Bay Hill in playoff

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
8
Akshay Bhatia won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in a playoff Sunday at Bay Hill in Orlando.

Akshay Bhatia won the Arnold Palmer Invitational with bold play that would have made “The King” proud.

The 24-year-old Wake Forest resident made four straight birdies and pulled off a risky shot to make a crucial eagle Sunday before beating faltering Daniel Berger in a playoff at Bay Hill Club in Orlando. Bhatia bogeyed 15 to go with the birdies and eagle — to shoot 31 on the back side.

Bhatia and Berger tied at 13-under-par 275. Cameron Young and Ludvig Aberg tied for third at 278.

Bhatia’s final-round 69 included birdies on Nos. 10 through 13. At the par-5 16th, he hit his second shot to a tight pin only 3 1/2 feet from the cup. Berger’s 70 included a bogey at the par-3 17th. He lost with a bogey on the first playoff hole.

For Bhatia, who took home $4 million for the triumph,  it was his third top 6 finish in the young season and fourth in the top 16.

Previous article
Bhatia, Young move into position for first PGA Tour victory this season
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Brasier on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties
Wandalane on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine