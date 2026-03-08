Bhatia, Young move into position for first PGA Tour victory this season

Is this the weekend Akshay Bhatia wins his first 2026 PGA Tour event? Will it be a Wake Forest alumnus, or a town of Wake Forest resident claiming Arnold Palmer’s tournament?

The 24-year-old lefty, who makes his home in Wake Forest, has had his chances in the young season. He has another great opportunity Sunday, entering the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in second place, only two shots behind Daniel Berger.

Actually, Bhatia and Berger have a few additional holes in the third round to finish because play was suspended by darkness Saturday at Bay Hill Club in Orlando. Berger leads at 13-under with 21 holes to play. Bhatia, who was 3-under Saturday to pick up three strokes on Berger, has 20 holes remaining.

Former Wake Forest University star Cameron Young shot 5-under 67 Saturday to move into a tie for third, four shots behind Berger.

After missing cuts in his first two events of the year, Bhatia finished in a tie for third at the Phoenix Open, tied for sixth at Pebble Beach and tied for 16th last weekend at Riviera. He is 39th in the World Golf Rankings and 16th in the PGA Tour FedEx Cup standings.

Bhatia won the Texas Open in 2024 and the Barracuda Championship in the 2022-23 season.