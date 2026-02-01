Boone public golf supporters announce reprieve — but for how long?

Visiting golfers to Boone and Blowing Rock can rejoice. At least for another year.

According to a popular Facebook page frequented by Boone area golfers, Boone Golf Club will remain in its current state throughout 2026. Perhaps with a few improvements.

On Friday, “Help Save the Boone Golf Club” website posted:

“We are pleased to announce that Boone Golf Club will open for the 2026 season as a semi-private club. Ownership has also shared plans for several enhancements, including improvements to the putting green and adding a few new tee boxes. We are delighted to see continued investment in one of the premier golf courses in Western North Carolina. Our sincere thanks to the club’s owners and staff for their dedication and vision. We look forward to learning more about opportunities to support and contribute to the club’s continued success.”

No other details were provided. According to the website, which claimed 1,700 followers, didn’t make any declarations past this year.

Last fall, owners of Boone Golf Club unveiled plans for converting its celebrated Ellis Maples’ 18-hole design into housing with a reconfigured nine holes and a driving range or Topgolf-style facility. The course has multiple owners, including some who have expressed support for maintaining the current golf facility.

That proposal to eliminate Watauga County’s only 18-hole public course caused an uproar among many of the area’s public golfers, rallying opposition to any zoning changes the property’s owners would need to create the development.

Much of the course’s property is on a flood plain, limiting acreage for housing.

Losing the Boone Golf Club in its current configuration would be a bitter blow to a vacation area rich in elite public golf clubs but lacking sufficient quality public options. Willow Creek Golf Course, a modest par-3 layout, offers nine holes.

Watauga is home to private venues Blowing Rock Country Club, North Carolina’s only Seth Raynor design; Hound Ears Club, designed by George Cobb and recently renovated by Kris Spence; and Beech Mountain Club, a Willard Byrd design recently extended to almost 6,200 yards.

Neighboring Avery County is home to three public courses — Mountain Glen Golf Club, an outstanding Cobb design near Newland; Linville Land Harbor Golf Club, a nine-hole regulation course with nine additional short holes; and Sugar Mountain Golf Course, a popular 18-hole, par-64 layout.

Avery’s private clubs are recognized as among the state’s most prominent courses. Diamond Creek Golf Club, Grandfather Golf Club, Linville Golf Club, Linville Ridge Golf Club and Elk River Golf Club attract members from throughout the country.