Tuesday, February 3, 2026
UNCG women’s tournament plays through cold conditions in Florida

John Brasier
By John Brasier
The temperature was too cold for the LPGA Tour to play Sunday or Monday in Orlando, but play proceeded for Triad women golfers and local teams in Florida and Puerto Rico.

Ellen Yu of Greensboro, a North Carolina golfer playing as an independent, has fired rounds of 73 and 77 for 7-over-par 150 and is 90th in the individual standings entering the final round at Grande Reserve Club Club in Puerto Rico.

The Tar Heels’ Reagan Southerland leads individual play at 10-under in the 18-team field. UNC is fifth in the team standings at 12-under, 11 shots behind leader Arkansas. Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and LSU also lead the Tar Heels.

UNC Greensboro is third and Elon is seventh at the Advance Golf Partners Collegiate at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Florida, about 130 miles southeast of Orlando. High temperatures Sunday and Monday were in the 40s.

The host Spartans are 31-over through two rounds, 21 strokes behind leader Virginia Tech. Appalachian State is second, four shots ahead of UNCG. Sophie Lauture of UNCG, playing as an independent is 10th in the individual standings at 6-over. Ashley Lafontaine leads Elon at 7-over.

