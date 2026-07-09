Plans in the works for another top Triangle college course

Another of the Triangle’s top public golf courses is planning a major renovation.

Duke Golf Club is in the planning stages of a “renovation/redesign,” Duke general manager Ed Ibarguen confirmed to TriangleGolf.com and TriadGolf.com.

Ibarguen said the club was not yet ready to talk specifics on th The par-72 course plays to 7,154 yards from the back tees with a 75.2 rating and a 145 slope, featuring tree-lined fairways and deep rough.

Designed originally. by Robert Trent Jones and opened in 1957, Jones’ son, Rees Jones, completed a restoration in 1994.

Meanwhile, work continues on UNC Finley Golf Club and N.C. State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course.

Finley, closed until July 29 for summer maintenance, has had ongoing construction involving the building of a new facility for the UNC men’s and women’s golf programs that is scheduled to open in the next few months. The back nine was closed for several months due to the project.

A previous $13.5-million renovation project, which included construction of a few new holes to help open a new practice area, was completed in 2023.

Lonnie Poole is expected to reopen in late August with ultradwarf Bermuda replacing bent grass greens surfaces. The change will remove the need for hand-watering during summer heat and should speed play. According to N.C. State, play has increased 15% at the course since 2019.