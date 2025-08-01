Friday, August 1, 2025
Cameron Young leads when rain stops Wyndham

John Brasier
Cameron Young leads the Wyndham Championship entering the weekend.

Cameron Young will take the Wyndham Championship lead into the weekend.

The Wake Forest graduate was at 14-under-par through 15 holes Friday afternoon at Sedgefield Country Club when play was suspended for the day.

Young was one stroke ahead of defending Wyndham champion Aaron Rai, who still had five holes to play in the second round, and Mac Meissner, who completed his round at 13-under 127.

Young and Rai will have to finish their rounds Saturday morning before playing their third round in the afternoon.

The cut is projected at 3-under 137. Many of the best-known players, including Webb Simpson, Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson, Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley and Sedgefield member Alex Smalley will miss the cut. Akshay Bhatia was 3-over with four holes to play and withdrew.

