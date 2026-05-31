Evans, Roscich lead Duke, UNC at NCAA Championship

Duke and North Carolina made solid performances Saturday in the second round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

Ethan Evans shot 3-under-par 69 and William Love and Bryan Kim shot 71 for the Blue Devils, who are tied for sixth place with Arizona and Virginia at 4-under 572, 16 strokes behind the leader, Auburn. Texas, Vanderbilt, UCLA and Oklahoma State also lead Duke.

Grant Roscich shot 70 Saturday for UNC, which is tied for ninth with Pepperdine, at 1-under. Carson Bertagnole shot 72 to lead the Tar Heels in the individual standings at 3-under. Niall Shiels Donegan shot 73 and dropped to 2-under.

Filip Jakubcik of Arizona shot 66 to take a two-shot lead at 10-under. The top 15 teams and nine individuals with non-advancing teams after Sunday’s third round will qualify for Monday’s final round of stroke play. The top eight teams after Monday will advance to match play.