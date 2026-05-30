Three players tie for lead at Triad Amateur

Grady Newton of Winston-Salem, Davis DeLille of High Point and Ayush Bodhale of Huntersville each shot 3-under-par 69 Saturday to share the lead in the Open Division at the Triad Amateur at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course

Local players in contention include Cameron Harvey of Greensboro with 73, two-time defending champion Lincoln Newton, Landon Packard and Trevor Blevins at 75. Grady Newton is Lincoln Newton’s older brother.

Daniel Neveu of Pinehurst shot 68 to lead the Senior Division by four shots over Phillip Geiger and Larry Cloninger.

The final-round tee times Sunday begin at 8:30 a.m. with the Open Division leaders starting at 11:10.