Saturday, May 30, 2026
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsThree players tie for lead at Triad Amateur
Featured NewsTournament NewsUncategorized

Three players tie for lead at Triad Amateur

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
2
Lincoln Newton is six shots behind his brother Grady Newton at the Triad Amateur.

Grady Newton of Winston-Salem, Davis DeLille of High Point and Ayush Bodhale of Huntersville each shot 3-under-par 69 Saturday to share the lead in the Open Division at the Triad Amateur at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course

Local players in contention include Cameron Harvey of Greensboro with 73, two-time defending champion Lincoln Newton, Landon Packard and Trevor Blevins at 75. Grady Newton is Lincoln Newton’s older brother.

Daniel Neveu of Pinehurst shot 68 to lead the Senior Division by four shots over Phillip Geiger and Larry Cloninger.

The final-round tee times Sunday begin at 8:30 a.m. with the Open Division leaders starting at 11:10.

Previous article
Smalley stays in contention at Colonial
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Brasier on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties
Wandalane on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine