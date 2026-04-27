Virginia beats UNC, Stanford to win ACC men’s championship

Virginia pulled out a victory over North Carolina Monday to advance to the final of the ACC Match Play Championship at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club near Panama City, Florida. The Cavaliers triumphed over Stanford 3-1 in the afternoon for the championship

The third-ranked Cavaliers finished a few holes of a close contest with the eighth-ranked Tar Heels, winning 3-2 in a semifinal suspended by darkness Sunday. Andrew Riley and Carson Bertagnole won matches for UNC. Stanford had won the stroke play portion of the tournament.