Monday, June 9, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeCollege GolfChacarra wins foursome duel between Wake teammates at Palmer Cup
College Golf

Chacarra wins foursome duel between Wake teammates at Palmer Cup

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
23
Carolina Lopez-Chacarra won a foursome match against Macy Pate.

Macy Pate of Winston-Salem played for the losing United States in the Palmer Cup, which finished Saturday at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

Pate went 1-3 in four matches, including a 4 and 3 loss to Mirabel Ting in singles play. The rising junior at Wake Forest teamed with Bacha to win a mixed foursome with Carson Bacha.

Pate’s record also included a 4 and 2 foursome loss with Lauryn Nguyen to an International team of Pate’s Wake Forest teammate Carolina Lopez-Chacarra and Andrea Revuelta.

The International team won the competition featuring top college players.

Previous article
Edwards qualifies for U.S. Girls’ Junior
Next article
Cameron Young tops great week with exciting finish at Canadian Open
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine