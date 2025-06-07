Chacarra wins foursome duel between Wake teammates at Palmer Cup

Macy Pate of Winston-Salem played for the losing United States in the Palmer Cup, which finished Saturday at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

Pate went 1-3 in four matches, including a 4 and 3 loss to Mirabel Ting in singles play. The rising junior at Wake Forest teamed with Bacha to win a mixed foursome with Carson Bacha.

Pate’s record also included a 4 and 2 foursome loss with Lauryn Nguyen to an International team of Pate’s Wake Forest teammate Carolina Lopez-Chacarra and Andrea Revuelta.

The International team won the competition featuring top college players.