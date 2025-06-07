Edwards qualifies for U.S. Girls’ Junior

Leah Edwards of Greensboro, who signed to play at Western Kentucky University this fall, earned one of only two spots in the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship through qualifying Tuesday at Spring Valley Country Club in Columbia, South Carolina.

Edwards, the reigning, two-time Class 4A medalist for Northwest Guilford, shot 69 to finish second behind Alexa Takai of Honolulu, Hawaii, who shot 68.

Ellen Yu of Greensboro, a University of North Carolina signee, and Hallie Wilson of Lewisville, a high school underclassman, each shot 72.

The U.S. Girls’ Junior is scheduled for July 14-19 at Atlanta Athletic Club’s Riverside Course.