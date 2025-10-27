College Roundup: Ketchum, Pate lead Wake women

Triad golfers Morgan Ketchum and Macy Pate led the Wake Forest women to a third-place team finish out of 18 teams Sunday at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington.

North Carolina won the 54-hole tournament at Landfall’s Pete Dye Course with 7-under-par 857. Central Florida was second at 862 and Wake posted 867.

Ketchum shot 4-under 212, including 68 Sunday to tie for the day’s low round and finish tied for sixth. Pate, who shot 70 Saturday, finished tied for 14th at 217.

WAKE MEN TIE FOR SIXTH

The Wake men tied for sixth out of 14 teams at the Steelwood Classic in Foley, Alabama. Nicholas Prieto led the Demon Deacons with a fourth-place score of 5-under 211.

Texas A&M won the tournament at 10-under, followed by Rutgers, West Virginia, Memphis and South Alabama. The Deacons posted 1-over 865 to tie Purdue.