DAVIE COUNTY COURSES

Prices based on course websites on Dec. 1, 2024

Click the course name for more information on each

Oak Valley Golf Club

261 Oak Valley Blvd., Advance

oakvalleygolfclub.com | 336-940-2000

Access: 18 holes, Public

Opened: 1995

Architect: Arnold Palmer

Yardage: Par-72, 7,033-4,857 yards

Greens: Bentgrass

Walking: Limited

Course Rating: 74.1, Slope: 142

Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop

Food and Drink: Bar and Grill, Snack Bar

General Manager/PGA: Randall James

Fees with Cart: Call for Times and Rates

An upscale course in a golf-rich Triad area, Oak Valley is a well-maintained, open modern layout with excellent practice facilities and a large clubhouse. Water, sand and menacing rough must be navigated as well as typically breezy conditions. Known as a course that requires accurate ballstriking. The bentgrass greens have a reputation for consistency. The par-3 16th, carved between tees on both sides with a creek running diagonal from right to left along the approach, snuggling the left side of the putting surface, is one of the local favorites. At 18, players drive between lakes before crossing a creek up toward the green.