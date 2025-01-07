DAVIE COUNTY COURSES

Prices based on course websites on Dec. 1, 2024
Click the course name for more information on each
PUBLIC COURSES
Oak Valley Golf Club
261 Oak Valley Blvd., Advance
oakvalleygolfclub.com | 336-940-2000
Access: 18 holes, Public
Opened: 1995
Architect: Arnold Palmer
Yardage: Par-72, 7,033-4,857 yards
Greens: Bentgrass
Walking: Limited
Course Rating: 74.1, Slope: 142
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Bar and Grill, Snack Bar
General Manager/PGA: Randall James
Fees with Cart: Call for Times and Rates
An upscale course in a golf-rich Triad area, Oak Valley is a well-maintained, open modern layout with excellent practice facilities and a large clubhouse. Water, sand and menacing rough must be navigated as well as typically breezy conditions. Known as a course that requires accurate ballstriking. The bentgrass greens have a reputation for consistency. The par-3 16th, carved between tees on both sides with a creek running diagonal from right to left along the approach, snuggling the left side of the putting surface, is one of the local favorites. At 18, players drive between lakes before crossing a creek up toward the green.
Pudding Ridge Golf Course
224 Cornwallis Drive, Mocksville
puddingridge.com | 336-940-4653
Access: 18 holes, Public
Opened: 1969
Architect: Don Boles
Yardage: Par-71, 6,451-4,235 yards
Greens: Bentgrass
Walking: Limited
Course Rating: 70.6 Slope: 129
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop, Snack Bar
Food and Drink: Snack Bar and Grill
Owner/Superintendent: George Waranowitz
Fees with cart: $36 weekdays, $45 weekends
About 10 minutes north of Interstate 40, Pudding Ridge offers a challenge in somewhat relaxed, rural surroundings. The modern layout has large bent greens with modest slopes. Many of the holes offer ample landing areas off the tee, though accurate driving is a premium on others. The layout opens with a gentle par-4 followed by a short, downhill par-3, providing a good chance for a strong start. Fairways and greens are typically in good condition. The most memorable hole may be the par-5 13th, featuring a creek down the right side with hilltop green that slopes sharply down into woods and water.
PRIVATE COURSES
Bermuda Run Country Club East
324 Bermuda Run Drive, Bermuda Run
website | 336-767–2941
Access: Private
Opened: 1971
Architect: Ellis Maples, Dan Maples
Yardage: Par 72, 7,082-4,508 yards
Greens: Champion Bermuda
Walking: Yes
Course Rating: 74.4 Slope: 139
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Bar, Restaurant
PGA: Mary Thomas
Bermuda Run’s tournament course, the East plays through a residential community geared toward golf. The course played host to the 2024 NCAA Women’s Regionals and is scheduled to stage a Men’s Regional in 2026.
Bermuda Run Country Club West
129 Orchard Park Drive, Advance
website | 336-998-8155
Access: Private
Opened: 2000
Architect: Dan Maples, Don Charles
Yardage: Par 70, 6,625-4,862 yards
Greens: Champion Bermuda
Walking: Yes
Course Rating: 71.5 Slope: 135
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Bar, Restaurant
PGA: Mary Thomas
Built down the road from the West course with a separate facility, West is known as where Wake Forest golfer Macy Pate grabbed world-wide attention by shooting 14-under-par 57 in a high school conference tournament.