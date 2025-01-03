CASWELL + MONTGOMERY COUNTIES

Prices based on course websites on Dec. 1, 2024

Click the course name for more information on each

CASWELL COUNTY PUBLIC COURSE

Caswell Pines Golf Club 2380 County Home Road, Yanceyville

caswellpines.com | 336-692-2255 Access: 18 holes, Public

Opened: 1993

Architect: Gene Hamm

Yardage: Par 72, 6,517-4,897 yards

Greens: Bentgrass

Walking: Yes

Course Rating: 32.1, Slope: 106

Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop

Food and Drink: Restaurant, Grill

Fees with cart: $45 Weekdays, $49 Weekends An interesting, well-maintained course in a rural location, Caswell Pines draws players from as far as Greensboro and southern Virginia. The course has a popular restaurant and a large pro shop. Water comes into play prominently on approaches at the par-3 fourth, the par-4 13th and the par-5 18th hole.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRIVATE COURSE