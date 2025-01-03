CASWELL + MONTGOMERY COUNTIES

Prices based on course websites on Dec. 1, 2024
CASWELL COUNTY PUBLIC COURSE
Caswell Pines Golf Club
2380 County Home Road, Yanceyville
caswellpines.com | 336-692-2255
Access: 18 holes, Public
Opened: 1993
Architect: Gene Hamm
Yardage: Par 72, 6,517-4,897 yards
Greens: Bentgrass
Walking: Yes
Course Rating: 32.1, Slope: 106
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Restaurant, Grill
Fees with cart: $45 Weekdays, $49 Weekends
An interesting, well-maintained course in a rural location, Caswell Pines draws players from as far as Greensboro and southern Virginia. The course has a popular restaurant and a large pro shop. Water comes into play prominently on approaches at the par-3 fourth, the par-4 13th and the par-5 18th hole.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRIVATE COURSE
Old North State Club
201 Old North State Club Lane, New London
oldnorthstateclub.com | 336-461-4447
Access: Private
Opened: 1991
Architect: Tom Fazio
Yardage: Par 72, 7,166-5,024 yards
Greens: TifEagle Bermuda
Walking: Yes
Course Rating: 75.4 Slope: 151
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Bar, Restaurant
PGA: Justin Mathers
A beautiful design in a bucolic area with spectacular views and holes along Badin Lake, Old North State, the longtime home of the ACC Men’s Golf Championship, received a $3 million renovation in 2023, including new bunkers and greens.