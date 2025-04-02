Ketchum finishes second at ECU tourney

Winston-Salem native Megan Ketchum of Virginia Tech finished second as an individual at the ECU Ironwood Invitational in Greenville.

Ketchum shot 3-under-par in the 36-hole event, which the Hokies won as a team at 11-over. Host East Carolina was second at 17-over. N.C. State was third at 34-over. UNC Greensboro was fourth and Elon was sixth in the 16-team tournament.

Marie Madsen of N.C. State shot 6-under as medalist. UNCG teammates Lulu Leetham and Ava Romfo tied for seventh at 5-over. Mebane’s Emily Mathews of Virginia Tech finished at 15-over.