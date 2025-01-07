STOKES AND SURRY COUNTIES

Prices based on course websites on Dec. 1, 2024
Click the course name for more information on each
STOKES COUNTY PUBLIC COURSES
Hemlock Golf Course
1872 Beaver Dam Road, Walnut Cove
hemlockgolfcourse.com | 636-591-7934
Access: 18 holes, Public
Opened: 1969
Architects: Orel Robertson
Yardage: Par 70, 5,692-4,918 Yards
Greens: Bentgrass
Course Rating: 65.9, Slope: 115
Facilities: Practice Green
Food and Drink: Bar and Grill
GM: Cadren Robertson
Fees with Cart: $30 Weekdays, $36 Weekends
Walking: Yes
The clubhouse, which sits atop a steep hill, sets the tone for a beautiful hilly layout routed by a local landowner. Hemlock is a scenic design with several interesting holes. The par-5 fifth and 16th stretch along the Dan River. The tight layout includes several holes where ponds come into play.
River View Golf Course
1872 Beaver Dam Road, Walnut Cove
336-548-6908
Access: 18 holes, Semi-Private, Limited Public Play
Opened: 1974
Architect: Pete Dye
Yardage: Par 71, 7,002-4,904 yards
Greens: Bentgrass
Walking: Limited
Course Rating: 74.7, Slope 142
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Restaurant, Bar and Grill
Director of Golf/PGA: Chris Terry
A McConnell Golf property that began accepting limited public play in the last decade, The Cardinal offers a country club experience on a spectacular Pete Dye layout maintained in pristine conditions. Makes no mistake, The Cardinal provides a stern test complete with a wide variety of holes, including Dye’s trademark water hazards lined with railroad ties. The course winds over rolling hills, streams and lakes. The bentgrass putting surfaces are often large, and typically, extremely fast. The practice facilities are among the region’s best. A sign by the par-3 12th tells players that Dye considers the hole the hardest par-3 he designed, and it’s plenty tough, stretching to 220 yards all carry — often into a stiff wind — over a lake to a narrow green with water to the left and bunkers protecting the right.
SURRY COUNTY PUBLIC COURSES
Cross Creek Country Club
1129 Greenhill Road, Mt. Airy
crosscreekcc.com | 336-789-5131
Access: Semi-Private, Public Access
Opened: 1973
Architect: Joe Lee
Yardage: Par-72, 6,775-4764
Greens: Bentgrass
Walking: Members Only
Course Rating: 72.9, Slope: 140
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Restaurant, Bar, Snack Bar
PGA: Tim Brant
Fees with Cart: $55 weekdays, $65 weekends
A modern country club layout rolling through a valley filled with lakes and streams, Cross Creek is a surprising find in the small town of Mt. Airy. Draped by views of the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains, Cross Creek is a test of shotmaking with water coming into play on almost every hole. Wind is often a major factor on the mostly open design. Many of the large greens are elevated and protected by sprawling, deep bunkers. The facilities, including the spacious clubhouse, are impressive.
Pilot Knob Park Country Club
450 Club House Drive, Pilot Mountain
pkpgolf.com | 336-668-2749
Access: Semi-Private, Public Access
Opened: 1963
Architect: Gene Hamm
Yardage: Par-70, 6,400-3,066
Greens: Mach 1 Bermuda
Walking: Limited
Course Rating: 69.5, Slope: 130
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Bar and Grill
PGA: Sam Randazzo
Fees with Cart: $49 weekdays, $65 Friday-Sunday
An upscale facility designed with beautiful views of Pilot Mountain, the well-manicured course is significantly undulating. The Mach 1 greens, installed in 2022, include a handful of two-tiered putting surfaces. The 400-yard eighth hole, the course’s most difficult, has a sloping fairway that kicks shots left toward a pond.