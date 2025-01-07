STOKES AND SURRY COUNTIES

Prices based on course websites on Dec. 1, 2024

STOKES COUNTY PUBLIC COURSES

Hemlock Golf Course 1872 Beaver Dam Road, Walnut Cove

hemlockgolfcourse.com | 636-591-7934 Access: 18 holes, Public

Opened: 1969

Architects: Orel Robertson

Yardage: Par 70, 5,692-4,918 Yards

Greens: Bentgrass

Course Rating: 65.9, Slope: 115

Facilities: Practice Green

Food and Drink: Bar and Grill

GM: Cadren Robertson

Fees with Cart: $30 Weekdays, $36 Weekends

Walking: Yes The clubhouse, which sits atop a steep hill, sets the tone for a beautiful hilly layout routed by a local landowner. Hemlock is a scenic design with several interesting holes. The par-5 fifth and 16th stretch along the Dan River. The tight layout includes several holes where ponds come into play.

River View Golf Course 1872 Beaver Dam Road, Walnut Cove

336-548-6908 Access: 18 holes, Semi-Private, Limited Public Play

Opened: 1974

Architect: Pete Dye

Yardage: Par 71, 7,002-4,904 yards

Greens: Bentgrass

Walking: Limited

Course Rating: 74.7, Slope 142

Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop

Food and Drink: Restaurant, Bar and Grill

Director of Golf/PGA: Chris Terry A McConnell Golf property that began accepting limited public play in the last decade, The Cardinal offers a country club experience on a spectacular Pete Dye layout maintained in pristine conditions. Makes no mistake, The Cardinal provides a stern test complete with a wide variety of holes, including Dye’s trademark water hazards lined with railroad ties. The course winds over rolling hills, streams and lakes. The bentgrass putting surfaces are often large, and typically, extremely fast. The practice facilities are among the region’s best. A sign by the par-3 12th tells players that Dye considers the hole the hardest par-3 he designed, and it’s plenty tough, stretching to 220 yards all carry — often into a stiff wind — over a lake to a narrow green with water to the left and bunkers protecting the right.

SURRY COUNTY PUBLIC COURSES

Cross Creek Country Club 1129 Greenhill Road, Mt. Airy

crosscreekcc.com | 336-789-5131 Access: Semi-Private, Public Access

Opened: 1973

Architect: Joe Lee

Yardage: Par-72, 6,775-4764

Greens: Bentgrass

Walking: Members Only

Course Rating: 72.9, Slope: 140

Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop

Food and Drink: Restaurant, Bar, Snack Bar

PGA: Tim Brant

Fees with Cart: $55 weekdays, $65 weekends A modern country club layout rolling through a valley filled with lakes and streams, Cross Creek is a surprising find in the small town of Mt. Airy. Draped by views of the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains, Cross Creek is a test of shotmaking with water coming into play on almost every hole. Wind is often a major factor on the mostly open design. Many of the large greens are elevated and protected by sprawling, deep bunkers. The facilities, including the spacious clubhouse, are impressive.