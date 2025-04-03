Pate opens with solid 72 at Augusta event; Lopez-Chacarra shoots 70

Macy Pate of Winston-Salem shot even-par 72 Wednesday at Champions Retreat Golf Club outside Augusta, Georgia, to stand just inside the cutline at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Pate, a sophomore at Wake Forest, balanced three birdies and three bogeys to pull into a tie with 11 others for 30th place. The top 30 scores and ties of the 71 competitors after Thursday’s second round will qualify for the final round Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club, host of next week’s Masters.

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, the other Wake Forest entrant, shot 70 to join nine others in a tie for 13th, seven strokes behind Megha Ganne. A junior at Stanford, Ganne broke the ANWA single-round record with seven birdies and an eagle. Lottie Woad, the defending champion, was second at 65.