Monday, June 9, 2025
Defending champ Vargas tops field for start of AJGA Wyndham Invitational at Sedgefield

By John Brasier
The Wyndham Invitational begins Tuesday at Sedgefield Country Club.

An international field of 72 begins play Tuesday in the 54-hole AJGA Wyndham Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club.

Tee times start at 8 a.m. The public is invited to attend. The par-70 course, host of the annual PGA Tour Wyndham Championship, will be set at 6,982 yards.

Defending champion Asher Vargas of Spring, Texas, a rising high school senior who has given a verbal commitment to play at the University of North Carolina, is the top-ranked AJGA player in the field at No. 4. Vargas shot 6-under-par 204 last year.

Cameron Kuchar, son of PGA Tour member Matt Kuchar, is among famous names in the field. Kuchar has committed to play at Texas Christian.

The eight North Carolinians participating include Slater Meade, the Class 2A medalist for West Wilkes High, who shot 66 Sunday at Crooked Tree Golf Course to win medalist honors and one of four spots through local qualifying.

Players will tee off until 10:01 a.m. on the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.

