Texan shoots 65, Raleigh player one behind at Sedgefield AJGA tourney

The Wyndham Invitational continues Wednesday and Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club.

A Raleigh golfer shot 66 Tuesday at Sedgefield Country Club to claim a share of second place after the first round of the 54-hole AJGA Wyndham Invitational.

Blake Brown of Cypress, Texas, shot 65, just one stroke in front of four players, including Preston Hage of Raleigh on the 6,982-yard, par-70 course.

The nine North Carolina juniors playing in the 72-player field represented their home state well. Davis Wotnosky of Wake Forest and Grayson Baucom of Hickory each shot 69. Slater Meade of North Wilkesboro and Mack Edwards of Charlotte posted 70.

Defending champion Asher Vargas of Spring, Texas, shot 71 to tie for 32nd place.

