Thursday, April 24, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeCollege GolfDutton wins SoCon medalist, UNCG takes second place
College GolfUncategorized

Dutton wins SoCon medalist, UNCG takes second place

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
2
Colin Dutton won medalist honors at the Southern Conference Championship.

Colin Dutton on UNC Greensboro was the medalist Tuesday at the Southern Conference Championship at Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Georgia, earning an automatic bid into the NCAA Regionals.

Dutton, who grew up in the Pinehurst area and transferred to UNCG after three seasons at Wingate University, shot 69, 66 and 71 for a 10-under-par 206 total

The Spartans shot 18-under 846 in the 54-hole tournament to finish second as a team, 10 strokes behind East Tennessee. UNCG’s Jack Marcotte tied for third at 208.



Previous article
Pinehurst announces Coore, Crenshaw to design No. 11 course
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | [email protected]

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine