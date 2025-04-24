Dutton wins SoCon medalist, UNCG takes second place

Colin Dutton on UNC Greensboro was the medalist Tuesday at the Southern Conference Championship at Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Georgia, earning an automatic bid into the NCAA Regionals.

Dutton, who grew up in the Pinehurst area and transferred to UNCG after three seasons at Wingate University, shot 69, 66 and 71 for a 10-under-par 206 total

The Spartans shot 18-under 846 in the 54-hole tournament to finish second as a team, 10 strokes behind East Tennessee. UNCG’s Jack Marcotte tied for third at 208.





