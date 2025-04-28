Wednesday, April 30, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
Mebane’s Mathews places fifth in ACC stroke play; UNC plays for match play title

Nick Mathews of N.C. State finished fifth in the ACC Stroke Play Championship.

Mebane native Nick Mathews, a senior at N.C. State, finished fifth in the ACC Stroke Play Championship over the weekend at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Mathews shot rounds of 70, 68 and 72 for 6-under-par 210, three shots behind medalist Jacob Modleski of Notre Dame. Marshall Meisel of Wake Forest tied for sixth at 211. David Ford of UNC, the nation’s top-ranked player, shot 212.

Virginia won with 18-under 846, eight strokes ahead of second-place North Carolina. Florida State and Clemson tied for third with Southern Methodist fifth and Wake Forest and Cal tying for sixth at 862.

UNC will play Virginia on Monday in the ACC Match Play Championship round. Virginia beat Clemson 3-2, and UNC beat FSU 3 1/2-1 1/2 in the semifinals.

Dutton wins SoCon medalist, UNCG takes second place
Virginia rallies to beat UNC in ACC men’s final
