Pinehurst announces Coore, Crenshaw to design No. 11 course

Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw will design Pinehurst No. 11 adjacent to the No. 10 course, Pinehurst Resort announced in a Monday release. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year with opening expected in 2027.

The course will sit on a 900-acre site along N.C. 5, about 10 minutes south of Pinehurst’s first five courses. The Pit Golf Links once occupied some of the property, a former quarry.

“It’s such a wonderful site, just because of its inherent character,” said Coore in a release. “That character was essentially created, not all of it is natural, but it has all been reclaimed by nature. This land is left over from all that mining from the 1930s. The spoil piles are here, and Mother Nature provided the trees, and it’s all incredible. It’s not too often you get that kind of combination, and it creates a site that is extraordinarily interesting for golf.”

Coore & Crenshaw envision a golf course that winds and twists while still being dramatic in shape and style, with jutting ridges and massive mounds to be played over and around.

“The two courses really couldn’t be more different, and we love that,” said Tom Pashley, president of Pinehurst Resort. “The designs of No. 10 and No. 11 complement each other so well by contrasting so much.”

Coore said the property offers unique landforms for the Sandhills region. Nos. 10 and 11, known as Pinehurst Sandmines will share a clubhouse. Tom Doak designed No. 10, which opened with a temporary pro shop in 2024.

“It’s this choppy, ridgey ground,” said Coore. “It’s not as much elevation change, but it’s so quirky with the ridges and the piles and the trees and the angles. This is going to be so intimate in scale. You’re winding your way through trees and over old piles and across ridges.”

The 6,000-square-foot pro shop and locker room for Nos. 10 and 11 will open in June. Sandmines’ restaurant and bar will be open in August. Lodging on the property could be in place by 2027.

“We want Pinehurst Sandmines to be a special place not just in Pinehurst, but in the game of golf that will stand the test of time and enhance the soul of American golf,” said Bob Dedman Jr., owner and CEO of Pinehurst Resort. “The vision Coore & Crenshaw have for No. 11 coupled with what Tom Doak has already done at No. 10 makes that hope more of a possibility, and we couldn’t be more excited about what the future has in store.”