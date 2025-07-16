Edwards, Pitts fall short in U.S. Girls’ Junior stroke play

Leah Edwards of Greensboro shot 79 Tuesday at Atlanta Athletic Club and will likely fall one or two strokes short of making the cut at the U.S. Girls’ Junior when the second round is completed Wednesday morning.

Edwards, who opened with 71 Monday, struggled after making an opening birdie Tuesday morning. At 8-over-par 150, she was in a tie for 85th in the 36-hole stroke-play competition. The top 64 players advance to match play.

Edwards will likely move up the leaderboard Wednesday, but only 17 of the players in the top 75 were still on the course.

Mallory Pitts of Greensboro shot her second consecutive 78 Tuesday to tie for 133rd when play was suspended.