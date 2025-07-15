Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Womble loses final-round battle at Carolinas Amateur

Davis Womble won the 2024 Carolinas Mid-Amateur.

Davis Womble of Winston-Salem finished second July 11 in the 111th Carolinas Amateur at Pinehurst No. 7.

Womble, a former Wake Forest player, rallied to shoot 1-under-par 71 in the final round after making double bogey on the first hole. He finished at 13-under 273 for 72 holes, one stroke behind Chandler Mulkey of Johns Island, South Carolina.

Mulkey, an Oregon native and a long-time caddie at Kiawah Island Resort, shot 70 in the final round, taking the victory with a birdie on the 72nd hole.

Womble and Mulkey battled head-to-head with Womble during the final round, taking a three-shot lead at the turn after consecutive birdies at Nos. 7, 8 and 9. Mulkey battled back with consecutive birdies at 10, 11 and 12.

Womble, who has won six Carolinas Golf Association championships, also finished second in the event in 2015 and 2019.

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

