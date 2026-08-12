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Einstein opens strong in N.C. Open defense

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Defending champion Brandon Einstein opened with 68 in Tuesday's first round of the North Carolina Open.

Defending champion Brandon Einstein of Clemmons shot 4-under-par 68, one shot off the lead Tuesday in the opening round of the 54-hole North Carolina Open.

Einstein, an assistant pro at Diamond Creek Golf Club in Banner Elk, trails only Belfair pro Mason Stutler of Bluffton, South Carolina. Adam Sheriff of Anderson, S.C., also shot 68 at Forest Oaks Country Club. Amateur Colin Ferrick of Huntersville, a sophomore at LaSalle University in Philadelphia, was 4-under through 12 holes in the afternoon when lightning suspended play for about half of the 155-player field still on the course.

Greensboro senior Chris Haarlow of Precision Golf School and the Raleigh trio of Nate Eaton of Carolina Country Club, and North Ridge Country Club pros Leslie Cloots and Adam Fisher were part of a nine-player group at 3-under.

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John Brasier
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