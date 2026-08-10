Good news for Greensboro: Publication lists financial firm as new PGA Tour title sponsor

The Greensboro PGA Tour event has a new title sponsor and a seat with the big boys, according to Sports Business Journal.

Raymond James, known as the title sponsor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ home stadium, is expected to be the new title sponsor of Greensboro’s PGA Tour event.

SBJ also reported that the Greensboro event would in be in the Tour’s top-level Championship Series, which debuts in 2028. Championship Series events will have the top players and largest purses.

The tournament at Sedgefield Country Club is expected to remain a regular Tour event in 2027. If the Raymond James sponsorship does not start until 2028, the tournament could use funds from a recently passed bill sitting on Gov. Josh Stein’s desk.