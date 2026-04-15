Elon reopens landmark building as new home for golf programs

Elon University has reopened its Holland House as the home of its men’s and women’s golf programs.

Donors provided $3 million fir the expansion of the university’s golf complex, which includes the W. Cecil Worsley III Golf Training Center.

Holland House has new practice and team spaces, and state-of-the-art technology. The complex expansion project also encompassed renovations to the driving range, including the creation of a 17,000-square-foot tee box, and renovation of the short-game area with reconstruction of the bunkers.

Holland House includes locker rooms, coaches’ offices, quiet spaces for academic study, team engagement spaces and player meeting rooms, strengthening team culture and promoting student growth off the course.

The final phase of the project includes upgrades to the existing W. Cecil Worsley III Golf Training Center, a dedicated indoor practice facility that allows players to train in adverse weather conditions. The center opened in 2009 and includes multiple indoor heated hitting bays, a computerized swing analysis center, indoor putting facility and an outdoor lighted driving range.

Built in 1963, Holland House was the official residence for President Earl Danieley and his family along Haggard Avenue.