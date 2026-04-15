Wednesday, April 15, 2026
spot_imgspot_img
HomeCollege GolfElon reopens landmark building as new home for golf programs
College GolfFeatured NewsUncategorized

Elon reopens landmark building as new home for golf programs

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
1
Elon officially opened Holland House for its golf teams.

Elon University has reopened its Holland House as the home of its men’s and women’s golf programs.

Donors provided $3 million fir the expansion of the university’s golf complex, which includes the W. Cecil Worsley III Golf Training Center.

Holland House has new practice and team spaces, and state-of-the-art technology. The complex expansion project also encompassed renovations to the driving range, including the creation of a 17,000-square-foot tee box, and renovation of the short-game area with reconstruction of the bunkers.

Holland House includes locker rooms, coaches’ offices, quiet spaces for academic study, team engagement spaces and player meeting rooms, strengthening team culture and promoting student growth off the course.

The final phase of the project includes upgrades to the existing W. Cecil Worsley III Golf Training Center, a dedicated indoor practice facility that allows players to train in adverse weather conditions. The center opened in 2009 and includes multiple indoor heated hitting bays, a computerized swing analysis center, indoor putting facility and an outdoor lighted driving range.

Built in 1963, Holland House was the official residence for President Earl Danieley and his family along Haggard Avenue.

Previous article
Wake grad gives up early Sunday lead at Masters
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Brasier on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties
Wandalane on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine