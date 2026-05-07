Virginia top seed at Bermuda Run Regional; UNC No. 2 at Texas A&M

Virginia is the top seed at Bermuda Run East for the May 11-13 men’s NCAA Division I Winston-Salem Regional hosted by Wake Forest.

The Cavaliers, national runners-up last season, are coming off winning the ACC Championship at Shark’s Tooth near Panama City, Florida.

Wake Forest was seeded sixth in the 13-team regional behind Ole Miss, Pepperdine, Georgia Tech and Southern California. N.C. State was also assigned to Bermuda Run as the ninth seed.

Kelvin Hernandez of UNC Greensboro, competing for the second straight year, and Tyler Jones of Western Carolina, were two of five individuals assigned to the field. Spectators are allowed to walk the course.

The top five teams after 54 holes in six regionals advance to the NCAA Championship at Omni LaCosta Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

North Carolina is the No. 2 seed behind Texas at the Texas A&M Regional in Bryan, Texas. UNC Wilmington is the No. 7 seed at Traditions Club. Tennessee was seeded third, followed by New Mexico, Texas A&M and Texas Christian.

Charlotte is the No. 4 seed at Trysting Tee Golf Club for the Oregon State Regional. Arkansas with John Daly II is the No. 1 seed.

Duke was sent to the Arizona Regional, where defending national champion Oklahoma State is the top seed.

Florida is the top seed at the Ohio State Regional. Auburn was the No. 1 seed at Georgia.

BERMUDA RUN TEAM SEEDINGS

1. Virginia [Atlantic Coast Conference]

2. Ole Miss [Southeastern Conference]

3. Pepperdine [West Coast Conference]

4. Georgia Tech

5. Southern California

6. Wake Forest

7. Mississippi State

8. Little Rock [Ohio Valley Conference]

9. NC State

10. Kentucky

11. Houston

12. Richmond [Atlantic 10 Conference]

13. Navy [Patriot League]

14. Presbyterian [Big South Conference]