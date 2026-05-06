Reynolds dominates at Starmount Forest; Oak Grove, North Surry, East Surry, South Stokes win regionals

Qualifiers unofficial, calculated from NCHSAA results

R.J. Reynolds High dominated Tuesday’s Class 7A Boys’ Central Regional at Starmount Forest Country Club.

Reynolds teammates John Daniel and Andrew Jenkins shared medalist honors with 73 for the Demons, who posted 303 and defeated second-place Cary by 11 shots. Only the top two teams qualified for the 36-hole championship next week at Pinehurst No. 8.

Page was third at 322 with Grimsley fourth at 324. Walter Millikan of Grimsley qualified as an individual with 75. Teammate Noah Yeary of Grimsley and Charlie Heinzelmann of Page qualified for the championship as individuals with 78.

Each of the state’s eight size classifications played three regionals, except 8A, which had only two regionals.

Class 5A Central

Oak Grove won the 5A Regional at Sapona led by medalist Lincoln Newton with 69. Aidan Wilson took third for Oak Grove at 72 with Tyler Lambert tied for fifth at 76.

Lathan Cobb of Western Alamance qualified with 76 and Hayden Hansen of North Davidson advanced with 78. Seaforth claimed the second team berth, 10 shots behind Oak Grove.

Class 5A and 6A will return to Sapona for their state championships.

Class 6A Central

Jack Weston was the medalist with 72 at 6A Central at Chapel Hill Country Club to lead Northern Guilford to 325 and the second qualifying spot, two shots behind East Chapel Hill. Southern Alamance was third, four behind Northern.

Timothy Klein of Walter Williams shot 75 to qualify as an individual. Bradyn Rogers shot 77 and Kaden Long and Lance Linch shot 80, each qualifying from Southern Alamance.

Class 8A Central

Northwest Guilford qualified in 8A with a third-place finish in the West Regional at Longleaf Club in Southern Pines. Brady Jones shot 69 and Cameron Harvey posted 72 for Northwest. Kevin Zhang of West Forsyth qualified as an individual with 72.

Hometown Pinecrest, which had the three top individuals, and Providence were the team qualifiers for Pinehurst No. 8. Pinecrest shot 6-under as a team. With only two regionals, three teams advanced. At 295, Northwest edged Myers Park by one shot.

Class 4A Central

North Surry beat Lake Norman Charter by one stroke to win the 4A Central team title at Asheboro Country Club. Logan Wall and Jackson Gardner tied for second with 78 for North Surry.

Connor Long of Forbush qualified with 80. Easton Hopper of Morehead made the championship field with 81.

Class 3A and 4A will play next week at Longleaf.

Class 3A Central

Tennessee commit Pennson Badgett of East Surry shot 68 at 7 Lakes near Pinehurst to win medalist at 3A Central. East Surry shot 305, beating second-place North Stanly by 31 shots.

Micah Faircloth and Riley Gooch shot 80 to advance for East Davidson. Ryan Martin of McMichael shot 82 to advance.

Class 2A Central

South Stokes won 2A Central with 310 at Pine Knolls, beating Franklin Academy by 11 strokes. Sawyer Slate shot 73 to finish second for South.

Levi Nelson and Aidan Stamper and Liam Wolschon of Bishop McGuinness tied for third at 76. McGuinness missed qualifying for the state championship by one shot. Class 1A and 2A play next week at Gates Four in Fayetteville.

Class 1A Central

Ryan Gray of South Alamance advanced from 1A Central with 82 at Siler City Country Club. Liam Gory shot 92 for Bethany Community. Vance Charter and Chatham Central were the team qualifiers.