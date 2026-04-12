Wake grad gives up early Sunday lead at Masters

After a great start Sunday, Cameron Young fell short in the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

The former Wake Forest golfer took an early two-stroke lead, but tied for third, two shots behind Rory McIlroy, who successfully defended the title with 12-under-par 276. Young, who began the final round tied with McIlroy for the lead, made all pars on the back nine.

Young made a 10-footer for par on the final hole for 73 Sunday to join Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley and Justin Rose at 278. Arnold Palmer, a four-time champion, remains the only Wake golfer to win the Masters.

Though he never threatened the lead, Scottie Scheffler finished second at 277.