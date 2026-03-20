Elon, UNCG make solid starts in strong field at Lake Oconee

Elon and UNC Greensboro are off to good starts at the 54-hole Linger Longer Invitational on the Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia.

With several traditional major-college powers in an 18-team field, Elon was in the sixth place at 9-under-par and UNC was tied for 10th at 3-under after Friday’s opening round.

Jack Wieler of Elon shot 66 and is only one shot behind individual leader Grayson Wood of Georgia. Dylan Lewis fired 67 for Elon, which trails leader Georgia by 12 strokes, but is only two behind Ohio State and Mercer, and just one behind Alabama and Vanderbilt. Elon leads Kentucky and Virginia Tech by one stroke.

BJ Boyce and Kelvin Hernandez shot 69 for UNCG.