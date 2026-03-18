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HomeCollege GolfLate birdie streaks propel Pate, Ketchum to wins in Wake triumph
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Late birdie streaks propel Pate, Ketchum to wins in Wake triumph

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Morgan Ketchum rallied to win her match against Mississippi State.

Macy Pate and Morgan Ketchum won matches for Wake Forest, which beat Mississippi State 3.5-1.5 in Monday’s final round of matches at the Derby Match Play at Old Barnwell Golf Club in Aiken, South Carolina.

Pate beat Avery Weed, the nation’s top-ranked player after the fall season, 3 and 1. Pate won her final match with three straight birdies to break a tie after 12 holes.

Ketchum rallied from 3-down with five holes to go with birdies on 15, 16 and 17 to win her match 1-up over Moa Stridh.

Wake finished 2-1 in matches in an eight-team format. Pate and Ketchum also won matches against South Carolina. They both lost matches in the team’s 5-0 loss to Duke.

Auburn, which beat Duke 3-2 on Monday afternoon, finished with a 3-0 record. Wake, Duke and South Carolina were 2-1.

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John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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