Magazine includes 2 Triad golf clubs among state’s most exclusive, expensive

The Triad has some great private golf courses. But according to Country Club Magazine, the Triad’s private courses are remarkably affordable and accessible compared to others across the state.

In a recent list, the magazine included only two Triad courses among North Carolina’s 25 most exclusive and expensive golf clubs. Interestingly enough, they were No. 1 and No. 25.

Old Town Club, the Perry Maxwell design in Winston-Salem, was ranked as the most expensive, though no specific initiation fees or dues were cited. Old North State Club, a Tom Fazio design on Badin Lake, was the last club to make the list.

Country Club Magazine’s 25 Most Exclusive and Expensive Golf Clubs in North Carolina