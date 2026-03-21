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Magazine includes 2 Triad golf clubs among state’s most exclusive, expensive

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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The 18th hole at Old North State Club wraps around the shoreline of Badin Lake.

The Triad has some great private golf courses. But according to Country Club Magazine, the Triad’s private courses are remarkably affordable and accessible compared to others across the state.

In a recent list, the magazine included only two Triad courses among North Carolina’s 25 most exclusive and expensive golf clubs. Interestingly enough, they were No. 1 and No. 25.

Old Town Club, the Perry Maxwell design in Winston-Salem, was ranked as the most expensive, though no specific initiation fees or dues were cited. Old North State Club, a Tom Fazio design on Badin Lake, was the last club to make the list.

Country Club Magazine’s 25 Most Exclusive and Expensive Golf Clubs in North Carolina

  1. Old Town Club
  2. Wade Hampton, Cashiers
  3. Roaring Gap
  4. Charlotte CC
  5. Quail Hollow, Charlotte
  6. Carolina CC, Raleigh
  7. Diamond Creek, Banner Elk
  8. Forest Creek, Pinehurst
  9. Grandfather, Linville
  10. Biltmore, Asheville
  11. Cape Fear, Wilmington
  12. Raleigh CC
  13. Old Chatham, Durham
  14. CC North Carolina
  15. Eagle Point, Wilmington
  16. Elk River, Banner Elk
  17. Linville GC
  18. Champion Hills, Hendersonville
  19. Walnut Cove, Arden
  20. Governor’s Club, Chapel Hill
  21. Myers Park, Charlotte
  22. Treyburn, Durham
  23. Carolina CC, Charlotte
  24. MacGregor Downs, Cary
  25. Old North State Club, New London
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John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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