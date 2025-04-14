Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Ford ties victory record as Tar Heels edge Elon

UNC's David Ford won his fifth collegiate tournament.

While Rory McIlroy was winning his first Masters title Sunday, the nation’s top-ranked college golfer, David May of North Carolina, won another tournament.

May overcame an opening-round 72 to finish at 7-under-par 203 to win the Tar Heel Intercollegiate and lead the Tar Heels to a one-shot victory over Elon in the team competition at UNC’s Finley Golf Club. The victory was Ford’s fifth of the season, tying the school record of seven career victories by set by Dustin Bray.

UNC finished the 54-hole tourney at 1-under 839 in the 14-team field.

