Just imagine, a young Rory McIlroy winning the Atlantic Sun Conference championship and playing on North Carolina courses against the likes of Tar Heel teams from Belmont, Campbell and Gardner-Webb.

Though rarely mentioned in the media, McIlroy did sign a letter of intent to play at East Tennessee State in Johnson City back in 2004. But after a successful year as an amateur, McIlroy decided to skip college and focus on major amateur events for a few more years.

From 2003 to 2013, ETSU competed in the Atlantic Sun before rejoining the Southern Conference. Belmont, Campbell and Gardner-Webb have since left the conference, but Queens joined in 2022.

According to various accounts, McIlroy’s father, who worked multiple jobs to support his son’s golf development, wanted him to play in college.

The 35-year-old McIlroy, who completed golf’s Grand Slam with a victory in the Masters on Sunday, turned pro in 2007. By 2009, McIlroy had made enough money to buy his parents a new home.

McIlroy has played well in North Carolina. He won his first PGA Tour event in 2010 at Quail Hollow, the first four triumphs at the Charlotte course.