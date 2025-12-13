Triad golfer within striking range at PGA Tour Q-School

A Triad-based golfer is in contention for one of five available spots on the PGA Tour after Friday’s second round of the Tour’s 72-hole Qualifying Tournament at two sites at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Ryan Sullivan, a 36-year-old former UNC Wilmington golfer who makes his home in Winston-Salem, shot 68 Friday for a 3-under-par 137 total, four shots behind the five co-leaders. Doc Redman of Raleigh, a Clemson graduate who has played on the PGA Tour, is tied for 27th with Sullivan and eight other players.

Jackson Van Paris, a Pinehurst native who played at Vanderbilt, stands at 142.