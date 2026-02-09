Monday, February 9, 2026
Gotterup’s PGA Tour rise born in Carolinas

Chris Gotterup's ascent on the PGA Tour began in the Carolinas.

While snow and ice may remain on the ground in the Triad (it should melt away Tuesday), golf fans can recognize that the rise of the hottest player on the PGA Tour began less than two years ago in the Carolinas.

In May 2024, Chris Gotterup earned his first PGA Tour victory at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club, cementing his spot on the tour. Last year, he added the Scottish Open, holding off Rory McIlroy by two shots.

This year, Gotterup has won two of the Tour’s first four events, including this weekend’s WM Phoenix Open, becoming the first player in six attempts to come from behind in the final round of a PGA Tour event to beat Hideki Matsuyama.

The Myrtle Beach tournament, a smaller purse event played opposite the Truist Championship, has also launched the career of 2025 winner Ryan Fox, who went on to win the Canadian Open last summer and finished in a tie for 24th this weekend.

It’s been an exciting start to the PGA Tour season. Perhaps, I’ve paid more attention to the Tour due to cold weather, snow and ice that have kept us off the golf course.

Jamestown’s Alex Smalley also had a good weekend. After making four straight birdies to cap his second round and make the cut on the cut line Thursday, Smalley shot 68 and 69 to tie for 35th place.

Triad pro makes fantastic late charge to make Phoenix cut
