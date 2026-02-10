Triad courses expect to open soon after meltdown

It’s almost time to put away the snow shovels and get your golf clubs out. At least, we hope so.

Many Triad golf courses hope to re-open as soon as Wednesday thanks to early week temperatures expected to melt most of the current snow and ice. Many others hope to be open for the weekend.

Snow, ice and sleet three weeks ago, followed by 8-12 inches of snow, beginning on Jan. 31, still remain on the ground throughout the Triad due to continued cold temperatures, which have dipped below freezing at night. Greensboro and Winston-Salem were especially hard hit with double-digit accumulation.

Most courses had been closed 18 straight days as of Tuesday. The region had a similar streak of unplayable days last winter.

The eastern part of the Triad was hit the least, with only 2-4 inches reported. The Valley Golf Club, formerly Indian Valley, has accepted tee times for Wednesday.

In Winston-Salem, Reynolds Park pro and operator Harold Kincaid hopes to open Thursday or Friday.

Kincaid said good drainage of Reynolds Park will help firm up ground under the melting snow and ice, limiting the time cart path-only policy must be followed.

At Greensboro National, ownership is also hoping for late in the week. Dylan Dawson, the pro at Lexington Golf Club, also hopes to open that course within a few days.

Valley and Greensboro National have bent grass greens. Most courses with Bermuda grass must remove covers protecting the surfaces.

The continued presence of the snow and ice layer on top may have protected greens from potential winter kill.