Saturday, February 7, 2026
Triad pro makes fantastic late charge to make Phoenix cut

While Golf Channel spent much of its Friday airtime focused on Scottie Scheffler’s quest to make the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Alex Smalley was making the day’s most compelling run.

Smalley, who makes his home in Jamestown and plays out of Sedgefield Country Club, birdied the final four holes — including the stadium par-3 16th — at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course to squeeze into the field for the final 36-holes on the cut line.

Smalley shot 4-under-par 67 to improve to 1-under 141, 10 shots behind leader Roy Hisatsune. Smalley was one of 72 players to make the cut. Scheffler recovered from 73 Thursday to shoot 65 and tie for 28th, seven off the pace.

On the final four holes, Smalley began his charge with a 32-foot birdie putt on No. 15, followed with an 18-footer on the stadium hole and capped his round with birdie putts of 7 and 15 feet.

