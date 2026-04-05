Greensboro golfer enters final day in contention at Valero Texas Open

A Greensboro golfer is in contention to win the PGA TOUR Valero Texas Open entering the final day, but he’s got a lot of work to do.

Alex Smalley, a Duke graduate who lives in Jamestown, was tied for 10th, six strokes off the lead when heavy rain and lightning suspended play early Saturday afternoon.

After shooting 68 in the first two rounds, Smalley was 1-under through seven holes before the third round was suspended. He’s 9-under for the tournament, facing a 10-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 eighth hole.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, one hole behind Smalley, is 15-under, two shots ahead of Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg. Play is scheduled to resume at 8:45 a.m. EDT.

To make it easier to finish Sunday, players will not be repaired after completion of the third round. Smalley will continue with Andrew Putnam and Steven Fisk. MacIntyre and Åberg are playing with Kevin Roy.