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Wake commit ties for 11th at Augusta

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Wake Forest's Chloe Kovelesky shot 74 Saturday at Augusta National.

Amalie Zalsman led three players connected with Wake Forest with an even-par showing at Augusta National Golf Club in the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Zalsman, a high school junior from Florida committed to play for Wake in 2027, shot 72 to tie for 11th at 5-under-par 211 in the 54-hole tournament. Chloe Kovelesky shot 74 at tie for 17th at 213.

The top 32 players after two holes at Champions Retreat qualified for the final round at Augusta National.

Maria Jose Marin of Colombia shot 68 at Augusta National to win at 14-under 202.

Macy Pate of Winston-Salem, the other Wake player to make the cut, shot 76 Saturday to finish at 219. Pate made her only Saturday birdie at No. 1 and made five bogeys.

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John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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