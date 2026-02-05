Prominent Charlotte club pro dies after brief illness

A well-known club professional at one of North Carolina’s most-prestigious golf facilities, died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Quail Hollow Club director of golf Scott Davenport died at 69. Davenport was the head pro for the past 27 years. The Charlotte club was host of the 2025 PGA Championship and serves as the site of the PGA Tour’s annual Truist Championship.

Golf Digest reported that club officials did not immediately comment on the cause of Davenport’s death. An obituary posted online said that he passed away Jan. 30 after a brief illness.