Howerton powers High Point past N.C. State to win at Daniel Island

Anna Howerton led the way Tuesday for High Point University, which beat N.C. State by six shots to win the 15-team women’s Daniel Island Invitational at Daniel Island Club’s Ralston Creek course.

Howerton, a Winston-Salem native, shot 6-under-par 210 for 54 holes to finish one stroke behind medalist Marie Madsen of N.C. State. Eva Lye of HPU finished third, two shots off the pace.

Madsen, ranked No. 13 in the country, shot 68 in the final round on the Charleston area layout to overcome a one-stroke deficit to Howerton entering the final round.

Leah Edwards of Greensboro, playing for Western Kentucky, finished at 227.