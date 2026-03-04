Wednesday, March 4, 2026
spot_imgspot_img
HomeCollege GolfHowerton powers High Point past N.C. State to win at Daniel Island
College GolfFeatured NewsTournament NewsUncategorized

Howerton powers High Point past N.C. State to win at Daniel Island

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
2
Anna Howerton led High Point to an impressive victory.

Anna Howerton led the way Tuesday for High Point University, which beat N.C. State by six shots to win the 15-team women’s Daniel Island Invitational at Daniel Island Club’s Ralston Creek course.

Howerton, a Winston-Salem native, shot 6-under-par 210 for 54 holes to finish one stroke behind medalist Marie Madsen of N.C. State. Eva Lye of HPU finished third, two shots off the pace.

Madsen, ranked No. 13 in the country, shot 68 in the final round on the Charleston area layout to overcome a one-stroke deficit to Howerton entering the final round.

Leah Edwards of Greensboro, playing for Western Kentucky, finished at 227.

Previous article
Zalatoris misses Cognizant with injury, gives no details
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Brasier on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties
Wandalane on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine