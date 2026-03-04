Finley back nine should re-open soon

With nine holes closed for the last four months, one of the top public courses in the Triangle is expected to have all 18 holes open in the next few weeks.

Sources familiar with UNC Finley Golf Club have told Triangle.com and Triad Golf Magazine that Finley staffers “hope” the entire Finley course will be ready reopen to the public in “mid-March.”

The back nine has been closed to the public since November due to logistical issues involving the construction of a new building for the UNC men’s and women’s golf teams not far from the 18th green.

No holes have been affected by the construction, but cart paths on Nos. 10 and 18 have been blocked due to laying of utility lines. The UNC golf teams have been allowed to walk the entire course.

This spring, Dail Golf, based in the Triad, is scheduled to renovate the lowest of three putting greens and the back tee on No. 10.

Love Golf Design oversaw a $13.5-million renovation at Finley completed in 2023 that included the construction of a handful o new holes and a new practice area.

Duke Golf Club, N.C. State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course and Finley are often considered the three finest public layouts in the Triangle.