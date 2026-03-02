Monday, March 2, 2026
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsZalatoris misses Cognizant with injury, gives no details
Featured NewsTournament NewsUncategorized

Zalatoris misses Cognizant with injury, gives no details

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
4
Will Zalatoris withdrew this past weekend, citing an ankle injury.

Will Zalatoris missed another PGA Tour event over the weekend with an injury.

But this time, it wasn’t a back problem. The 29-year-old former Wake Forest star withdrew Thursday from the Cognizant Classic in at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, citing a left ankle injury. Nico Etchavarria won the tournament.

Something must have happened between an interview after Wednesday’s pro-am and Thursday morning.

“It’s great,” Zalatoris said following his Pro-Am round when asked about his chronic back problems, not mentioning any ankle injury. “Beause I’m able to go week in, week out, and now it’s just about executing.”

Following two back surgeries since 2023, Zalatoris is playing on the Tour through a medical exemption. He has 14 tournaments remaining on the exemption. After that, he will earn playing spots based on normal Tour criteria.

Zalatoris won the 2022 St. Jude Championship and finished in the top 28 of each of that year’s major championships, including runner-up finishes at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

Zalatoris did not specify the extent of the ankle injury. He is not entered in this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, a Tour signature event at Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida.

Previous article
Brasier column: Carolinas golf shines despite February snow and cold
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Brasier on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties
Wandalane on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine