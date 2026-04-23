Thursday, April 23, 2026
spot_imgspot_img
HomeCollege GolfHigh Point wins Big South women's championship
College GolfFeatured NewsTournament NewsUncategorized

High Point wins Big South women’s championship

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
2
Fripp Island was the host of the Big South Women's Championship.

High Point University’s women team needed almost every bit of daylight Wednesday at Fripp Island Resort’s Ocean Creek Course near Beaufort, South Carolina.

Anaïs Arafi of HPU beat Breanna Hoese on the fourth extra hole in the deciding match as HPU edged UNC Asheville 3-2 in the championship round of match play.

Arafi rallied from an early three-hole deficit against Breanna Hoese to extend the match. She eventually won with her fourth consecutive par in extra holes.

Earlier in the day, HPU, which grabbed the No. 1 seed by winning the stroke play portion of the event, knocked off Charleston Southern 4-1.

HPU’s other victories in title match came from Makayla Grubb, who beat UNCA’s Lauren Madson, 8 and 7, and Eva Lye.

HPU junior Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem finished 24th in the three rounds of stroke play and split her matches, winning against CSU and losing 2 and 1 to UNCA’s Pennie Osterberg. Howerton made an eagle on the par-4 13th hole in her loss.

At 1-under, Caroline Patterson of UNCA was the only player under par in stroke play. Grubb was second at 1-over.

Previous article
New members dominate ACC Women’s Championship
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Brasier on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties
Wandalane on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine