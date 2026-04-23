High Point wins Big South women’s championship

High Point University’s women team needed almost every bit of daylight Wednesday at Fripp Island Resort’s Ocean Creek Course near Beaufort, South Carolina.

Anaïs Arafi of HPU beat Breanna Hoese on the fourth extra hole in the deciding match as HPU edged UNC Asheville 3-2 in the championship round of match play.

Arafi rallied from an early three-hole deficit against Breanna Hoese to extend the match. She eventually won with her fourth consecutive par in extra holes.

Earlier in the day, HPU, which grabbed the No. 1 seed by winning the stroke play portion of the event, knocked off Charleston Southern 4-1.

HPU’s other victories in title match came from Makayla Grubb, who beat UNCA’s Lauren Madson, 8 and 7, and Eva Lye.

HPU junior Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem finished 24th in the three rounds of stroke play and split her matches, winning against CSU and losing 2 and 1 to UNCA’s Pennie Osterberg. Howerton made an eagle on the par-4 13th hole in her loss.

At 1-under, Caroline Patterson of UNCA was the only player under par in stroke play. Grubb was second at 1-over.