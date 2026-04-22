New members dominate ACC Women’s Championship

Wake Forest was a victim of ACC expansion over the weekend at the ACC Women’s Championship.

Newcomers Stanford and Southern Methodist claimed the top spots at Porter’s Neck Country Club in Wilmington. Stanford won the team title in match play after defeating SMU in stroke play.

The Cardinal shot 33-under-par 831 on the Tom Fazio design and McConnell Golf property to beat Stanford by 11 strokes and Wake by 19, followed by Duke, N.C. State and North Carolina, which grabbed the final berth in match play. Paula Martin Sampedro of Stanford was medalist at 14-under.

Chloe Kovelesky led Wake with a third-place finish at 9-under. Teammate Macy Pate of Winston-Salem tied for 21st at 2-under. Emily Matthews of Mebane finished at 1-under for Virginia Tech.