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High Point women stumble during second round at Georgia

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Leah Edwards holed out for an eagle on a 388-yard par-4 Saturday at the University of Georgia Golf Course.

The High Point women were not able to maintain their hot play during the second round of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic.

The Wildcats, who were in first place ahead of host Georgia after the first round, struggled to an 18-over-par total Sunday at the University of Georgia Golf Course. HPU dropped to fourth at 20-over 596, 19 shots behind the host Bulldogs entering Monday’s final round. Florida Gulf Coast is third at 591.

Triad native Anna Howerton, who made a rare eagle on the 388-yard, par-4 10th hole Friday, shot 76 for HPU to fall to even-par 144 in a tie for eighth in the individual standings. Ella Perna of HPU also shot 76 for 150. Trinity Beth of Georgia leads at 135.

Greensboro native Leah Edwards, who holed out for an eagle on a par-4 Friday, has posted 153 playing as an individual for Western Kentucky.

Rutgers is in second place in the team standings at 589. HPU remained seven strokes ahead of traditional SEC power Alabama.

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John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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