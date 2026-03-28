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Howerton sparks HPU into lead on Georgia’s home course

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Anna Howerton shot 68 Saturday to spark HPU into the lead on Georgia's home course.

The High Point University women’s team is in the lead, ahead of two of the country’s most prominent programs after Saturday’s first round of the 54-hole Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Georgia.

Led by Winston-Salem native Anna Howerton, who shot 4-under 68, the Wildcats are leading the tournament on the University of Georgia course. HPU also leads perennial power Alabama.

Howerton, a standout at Reagan High, is second in the medalist race, only two strokes behind Georgia’s Trinity Beth. At 2-over 290, HPU leads the Bulldogs by three strokes. Makayla Grubb shot 73 and Ella Perna shot 74 for the Wildcats.

Rutgers is third, two behind HPU. Western Kentucky, with Greensboro’s Leah Edwards shooting 77 as an individual, is in the fourth at 300.

Alabama shot 303. Indiana and Penn State are among the other major programs in the 16-team field.

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John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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